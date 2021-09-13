Nestlé: a global giant increasingly rooted in Italy

Nestlé protagonist at Cibus 2021, where for the first time it is present with a large corporate stand. EFA News met the president and CEO for Italy Marco Travaglia who, in this exclusive interview, talks about the "Italian" reality of the world food giant: a presence of over 100 years, a value produced and shared of over 4 billion euro, equal to 0.24% of the Italian GDP, plants with historical and prestigious brands with almost 5,000 employees (Perugina, Sanpellegrino, Buitoni, Nesquik, Nespresso the most famous, but also Purina in the pet food sector).

Travaglia also announces an investment plan of 200 million euros in our country for the next three years to improve the sustainability and environmental impact of production. And confirms the attention of the group for the food supplements sector, "certainly a growing market". Nestlé has just completed the acquisition of the largest American manufacturer, The Bountiful Company.

Finally, a mention of the Nutri-Score, a voluntary labeling system that Nestlé is adopting in various countries, but which Italy is opposing. According to Travaglia "Italy should still sit at the table of European decision-makers, even try to change the algorithm in its favor".

Watch the video: