Coricelli, the oil blockchain takes off

Pietro Coricelli participated in Cibus 2021 presenting the first important results of the traceability project with blockchain technology announced last June (see EFA News article of 21/6/2021). In this exclusive interview, Chiara Coricelli, CEO of the Umbrian group, illustrates the results of the platform developed with Ibm for extra-virgin olive oil. In addition to explaining the importance of participating in Cibus 2021 in attendance, Chiara Coricelli also confirms the positive sales trends in the first months of 2021, after closing an excellent 2021.

Watch the video:



