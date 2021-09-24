Martiniquaise-Bardinet takes over Mixer Cocktails

Through the Italian subsidiary Dilmoor-Perlino

The French group of Caribbean liqueurs La Martiniquaise-Bardinet has acquired, through the Italian subsidiary Dilmoor-Perlino, a majority stake in the Bolognese company Mixer Cocktails for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 1990 by Moreno Salmi, Mixer Cocktails has an annual turnover of 5 million euros and is mainly aimed at the American on-trade. Dilmoor-Perlino specializes in the production and distribution of spirits, liqueurs, syrups, wines and vermouth.

Mixer launched the Easy Cocktails line in 2011 and the Polposita line in 2020, while in 2018 it acquired the Panamanian rum brand Isla Coiba. The company exports its products to 48 countries around the world and is a leader in its sector.

La Martiniquaise is an independent group founded in 1934. It ranks among the top 10 spirits groups in the world with a large portfolio of international brands distributed in more than 110 countries. Among its best known brands are: Label 5, Sir Edward's, Poliakov, Porto Cruz, Saint James, Cutty Sark and Marie Brizard.