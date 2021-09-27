Mozzarella Bufala: the identikit of the European consumer

Studies and research Efsa: EU Choose Safe Food

New campaign to encourage Europeans to make confident food choices by explaining the critical role played by science

European consumers are among the best protected and informed in the world about food chain risks. The EU food safety system gives every European citizen the right to know how the food they eat is produced, processed, packaged, labelled, and sold. As part of this system, EFSA’s impartial experts review scientific data and studies to evaluate food risks. This ensures that all products on our markets and in our shops are safe. more