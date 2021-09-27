It does not receive public funding
Mozzarella Bufala: the identikit of the European consumer

Nomisma research reveals: he is cultured and gourmand

He has a high educational qualification, a medium-high income, children under 12, loves to travel, has been to Italy at least once and seeks the added value of the DOP brand as a guarantee of high quality. This is the identikit of the consumer-type of buffalo mozzarella from Campania Dop in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, which emerged from the study carried out by Nomisma for the Consortium...

