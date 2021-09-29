Granarolo: 22 million investment in Lombardy

Granarolo announced an investment of 21.4 million euros to upgrade the Lombard plant in the province of Monza-Brianza, near Milan. The Usmate Velate plant will be equipped with a new technology also thanks to the support of Invitalia which, through the Development Contract, finances the project with a grant of 8.2 million euros made available by the Ministry of Economic Development. The initiative was also the subject of a specific Development Agreement between Ministery of Economy, Invitalia, the Lombardy Region and Granarolo.

The investment will make it possible to increase the production capacity of the plant by 30%. The site will also acquire greater storage capacity and will exploit advanced sensor systems to ensure better performance in terms of environmental sustainability. A new refrigeration plant will also be built for energy efficiency in production processes.

Joined the Group in 2012 following the acquisition of the dairy company Lat Bri, the Brianza plant in Granarolo immediately became strategic and is the second Italian dairy in terms of volumes of milk processed (1,100 tons of milk every year to produce mozzarella, ricotta, mascarpone, snacks with cheese and scamorze, marketed in Italy and abroad).

From acquisition to Granarolo increase the occupation of 30% of the establishment, in conjunction with the increased productivity (+ 28% compared to the same year). And thanks to the new investment, a further 22 workers are expected to be hired by 2023.

“New production processes will be introduced in the Lombard plant of Usmate Velate, capable of guaranteeing greater efficiency and flexibility in production, reducing the impact generated while increasing production and introducing new workforce”, commented the President Gianpiero Calzolari. "The Development Agreement and the support of Invitalia made it possible to finance part of the investment, making concrete the dream we had of a factory that looks to the future, capable of combining a considerable increase in production capacity and people at work, advanced automation systems, innovations capable of reducing the environmental impact".