In the context of the 2nd international food waste awareness day on 29 September 2021, the Effpa (European Former Foodstuff Processors Association) has published a video to explain the transformation of food products into feed. In this process, the companies' leftovers are transformed and reused as ingredients in the production of animal feed. Some examples are bread, biscuits, breakfast cereals, pasta and sweets. The video is intended to be a demonstration of the contribution that the food processing sector makes to avoid food waste. As pointed out in the clip, manufacturers always consider food donation possibilities first. Furthermore, food processors do not process leftovers that contain meat or fish.

Effpa President Valentina Massa said: "Effpa members are very proud to launch this video explaining the fundamental role of food processors in preventing food waste. We do it in collaboration with product manufacturers and retailers. who want to maximize their efforts in environmental sustainability and food waste prevention. Furthermore, the video highlights that the feed produced from food losses is very sustainable and perfectly suited to carbon reduction strategies for animal products . The processing of food products is the heart of the circular food economy and ensures the optimization of the use of nutrients in the food chain".

Watch the video:



