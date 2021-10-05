Curti takes over Flora rice

Curti, a company controlled by the Italian multinational Euricom, one of the major world operators in the rice sector (Curtiriso), has acquired the historic Flora rice brand from the Colussi Group, which has been on the market since 1960.

The acquisition strategy aims to significantly strengthen its positioning in the parboiled rice sector and to cover a wider segmentation of the offer than the current one. The acquisition, in fact, will allow Curti to immediately consolidate its presence in the branded rice sector and in the prospect of significantly increasing its presence on the retail and food-service market in our country.

"The acquisition of a brand so well known to the public - declares with satisfaction Bruno Sample, President of Euricom - will give us a more prestigious presence on the market with a significant critical mass, allowing us to respond to the needs of consumers, who are increasingly aware and attentive to quality and well-being. With Flora and Curtiriso we will acquire an even more representative and authoritative presence in the branded rice market, where we have been present with Curtiriso for about 30 years".