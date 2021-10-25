Golden Power: Verisem sale to Syngenta blocked?

The Italian government would have decided to exercise Golden Power to oppose the sale of Verisem, a Romagna multinational of vegetable seeds, to the Swiss giant (but controlled by the Chinese of ChemChina) of agrochemistry Syngenta. A decision still unofficial but relaunched by press media citing unofficial sources from Palazzo Chigi.

Four months ago, the US fund Paine Schwartz Partners announced the sale of Verisem to Syngenta (see EFA News article of 25/5/2021), arousing the protests of the CEO of Bonifiche Ferraresi, who had tried to buy Verisem with the support of Cdp.