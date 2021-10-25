It does not receive public funding
Golden Power: Verisem sale to Syngenta blocked?

Probable decision by the Italian government

The Italian government would have decided to exercise Golden Power to oppose the sale of Verisem, a Romagna multinational of vegetable seeds, to the Swiss giant (but controlled by the Chinese of ChemChina) of agrochemistry Syngenta. A decision still unofficial but relaunched by press media citing unofficial sources from Palazzo Chigi.

Four months ago, the US fund Paine Schwartz Partners announced the sale of Verisem to Syngenta (see EFA News article of 25/5/2021), arousing the protests of the CEO of Bonifiche Ferraresi, who had tried to buy Verisem with the support of Cdp.

And now Coldiretti rejoices. "It is a good thing that the Draghi government used the blocking power of Golden Power for the first time in food made in Italy to defend a strategic sector such as the production of seeds that risked ending up in Chinese hands", said the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini. As mentioned, however, there is still no official communication from the government side.
