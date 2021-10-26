Granarolo conquers the American Calabro Cheese

Granarolo has acquired 100% of Calabro Cheese Corp, a US company located in Connecticut, 130 km north of New York, which has been producing and marketing fresh dairy products for almost 70 years, in particular ricotta, mozzarella and burrata. The economic terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Calabro Cheese Corp., turnover of 25 million dollars in 2020, is a company founded in 1953 as a distributor of Italian dairy products on the initiative of Joseph Calabro and his father Salvatore. It has a modern manufacturing facility of over 5,000 square meters and a distribution platform from which the areas of New York, New England, New Jersey, as well as the southern and western areas of the United States are served.

Calabro recognized as one of the best fresh cheese producers in the United States, having ranked 4 of its products in the top positions of the American Cheese Society. The acquisition of Calabro will allow Granarolo to build a strategic platform to distribute a wide range of typical products and PDOs from Italy and therefore also to enhance an Italian raw material, in light of the stagnation of the national market.

For Granarolo, sales abroad in 2020 represented 33% of the total, growing year on year. The company was among the main players in the export of Italian dairy products in the world, with an average growth of its share of 0.4 points in volume, coming to represent 8.8% of the total Italian diary in the world. .

"The consolidation of Granarolo in the United States is an important step in the Group's growth policy abroad - declares Gianpiero Calzolari, Chairman of Granarolo - The project is to replicate the positive performances achieved in other markets, such as the French one where we have grown. significantly, reaching a volume share of 18.5% of the total Italian diary. The United States will be the target country of 2022 ".

"Rita Calabro and I are pleased to announce that, after 68 years of producing and selling quality fresh cheeses, our family has decided to place Calabro Cheese in the arms of Granarolo, a serious Italian company with a long and historic tradition in the dairy sector both in Europe and outside the European context. We are convinced that the synergistic work of the two teams can help grow the business in the United States. We want to express gratitude and appreciation to our loyal customers who have contributed to our success for almost 7 decades and we are confident that this acquisition will also contribute to making them satisfied customers in the next few years”, commented Frank Angeloni, President of Calabro Cheese.