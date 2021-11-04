Lombardy's food and wine excellence on the BBC website

The Lombardy Region, the BBC and Grana Padano have entered into a partnership to promote Lombardy's excellent food and wine products in Great Britain. Lara Magoni, Regional Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion, emphasises: "A journey to discover the food and wine itineraries of Lombardy, which will certainly delight the curious and travellers not only from the UK but from all over the world".

The BBC's official website will feature a culinary storytelling of the main traditional regional dishes, one for each region: from stracciatella ice cream in Bergamo to beef with olive oil in Brescia; from missoltini in Como to torrone in Cremona and polenta with sausage and mushrooms in Lecco. And again from the tripe of San Bassiano in the Lodigiano to the famous pumpkin tortelli of Mantua. Not forgetting panettone from Milan, risotto from Monza with luganega, torta Paradiso from Pavia, pizzoccheri from Sondrio and amaretti biscuits from Saronno in the province of Varese.

Tourism and food and wine are a winning combination that allows tourists to enjoy an experience to be remembered in time, combining itineraries with art, tradition, culture, flavours and food gems that only Italy and Lombardy can offer. The website dedicated to Lombardy's food and wine tourism is further enhanced by a series of interviews with internationally renowned Lombardy chefs: Davide Oldani, 2 Michelin stars; Viviana Varese, 1 Michelin star; Davide Caranchini; Alessandro Proietti Refrigeri; Roberto Tonola.