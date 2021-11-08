Practical circular economy, according to Dnv

Circular economy and the race for digitalisation were the focus of a conference organised in Milan by Dnv - a leading international certification body - at the recent Tuttofood event, held at the Fiera Milano Rho from 22 to 26 October 2021.

The transition to a circular economy model is the key to improving sustainability in the Food & Beverage sector. A change that can be implemented through new production models and the implementation of an ecosystem capable of guaranteeing supply chain traceability and transparency, discussed by Federica Guelfi, Circular Economy project manager, Salvatore Pizzo, Food&Beverage sales manager, and Antonio Astone, Global service manager Assurance and Supply Chain at Dnv.

The workshop "Circular Economy, from theory to practice" offered useful ideas and examples for the transition to circular economy approaches on a national, regional and global scale. It was also an opportunity to present the results of Dnv's ViewPoint research, which involved 800 companies worldwide, including more than 100 in the F&B sector, in order to explore the degree of adoption of new circular business models, the related metrics used, the benefits obtained and the challenges faced by companies engaged in the transition phase. The topic of the new Iscc Plus standard, which allows companies to monitor and demonstrate the sustainability of their products through the control of sustainability requirements, traceability and the mass balance of the entire system, throughout the production chain, was also addressed.

