Orsero joins the UN Global Compact

Orsero, one of the main operators in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables, as part of its commitment to sustainability, has joined the Global Compact, the United Nations global pact that encourages companies to conduct its business on the basis of universal principles relating to respect for human rights, labor, the environment and the fight against corruption.

By joining Orsero is committed to making the ten founding principles an integral part of its decision-making processes, development strategies and daily activities, to support the United Nations objectives, including those for sustainable development (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, and to report annually on the progress made.

Raffaella Orsero, Vice President and CEO of Orsero, commented: “The Ten Principles of the Global Compact are integrated into the culture, values and daily activities of the Orsero Group. The adhesion represents an important moment in this phase of definition of the Strategic Sustainability Plan of the Group and is testimony of our commitment to promote a responsible, sustainable and inclusive business model".