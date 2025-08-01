Ferrero: Cocoa sourcing increasingly "responsible"

Ferrero has published its annual Cocoa Charter Progress Report, which highlights significant progress in the Group's efforts to ensure responsible cocoa sourcing. The Cocoa Charter is based on four key pillars: sustainable livelihoods, human rights and social practices, environmental protection, and supplier transparency.

A key achievement for Ferrero in the 2021/22 crop year was providing individual coaching on agricultural and business planning to approximately 64,000 farmers, with 40,000 farmers supported with long-term individual Agricultural Development Plans. The report also revealed a consistently high level of traceability from farm to point of purchase. The Ferrero polygon mapped over 182,000 farmers and also covered 470,000 hectares of agricultural land with deforestation risk assessments to ensure the cocoa was not sourced from protected areas.

"Our ambition is to be a truly positive force in the cocoa sector, ensuring that production creates value for all. We are very proud of the results achieved so far and will continue to promote best practices in responsible sourcing," says Marco Gonçalves , Chief Procurement and Hazelnut Company Officer at Ferrero.

In addition to the Progress Report, Ferrero has published its annual list of cocoa grower groups and suppliers, as part of its commitment to transparency throughout the cocoa supply chain. The group aims to source all its cocoa from dedicated grower groups, through fully traceable supply chains down to the farm level.

In the 2021/22 harvest season, Ferrero sourced approximately 70% of its cocoa in the form of cocoa beans, which the company processes in its own factories and uses in products like Nutella. Ferrero purchased these beans with physical traceability, also known as "segregation," meaning the company can trace them from the plantation to its factories.

Ferrero continues to maintain long-term relationships with farmer groups through its direct suppliers. Approximately 85% of Ferrero's total cocoa volume already comes from dedicated farmer groups that the company supports through the Cocoa Charter. Of these groups, 80% have been in the Ferrero supply chain for three years or more, and 15% for six years or more. The company continues to strengthen its cocoa sustainability efforts under the Cocoa Charter, aiming to improve the livelihoods of farmers and communities, protect children's rights, and safeguard the environment.