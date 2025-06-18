Food Waste: Nestlé Food Bank Alliance is Born

Combining Nestlé’s long-standing partnerships with the Global Food Banking Network (GFN), Feeding America (FA) and the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA), the Nestlé Food Bank Alliance has been launched, a global initiative to increase access to food and reduce food waste around the world.

Through this project, Nestlé and its partners are working together to help strengthen food banking activities. These networks operate in over 80 countries, reaching more than 100 million people globally with critical food assistance. The work of this alliance will include sharing best practices to support local food banking initiatives on the ground, collaborating on initiatives to reduce food waste, and improving donation opportunities for employees. By deepening relationships and fostering collaboration between Nestlé and food banks across geographies, the Alliance aims to improve the quality, consistency and reach of food assistance where it is needed most.

The Nestlé Food Bank Alliance reflects Nestlé’s ongoing commitment to communities, with a particular focus on food access. In 2024, the company contributed CHF 152 million to charitable causes, including CHF 110 million in product donations, supporting both long-term partnerships with food banks and short-term disaster relief efforts around the world.

The launch of the Nestlé Food Banking Alliance builds on decades of local collaboration. In Italy, in fact, Nestlé has supported the activities of Banco Alimentare for years and in 2024 alone it donated more than 1,500 tons of products to the association, equal to 31 thousand shopping carts, while in the first five months of 2025 donations already amount to approximately 560 tons.

In Italy, Nestlé's commitment in this field is also reflected in a series of initiatives to combat food waste, promoting circular economy practices. Emblematic in this sense is the experimental project "Live Haze", which, through the partnership with five Italian universities and several companies in the food sector, has allowed 6 tons of hazelnut peels discarded from industrial processes to be used as animal feed. The initiative "Nescafé From Waste to Taste" also fits into this context, with which Nestlé Professional has promoted the recovery of used coffee grounds, which have helped to create new personalized cups, thus transforming waste into a precious resource.

“We are proud to launch the Nestlé Food Bank Alliance, which represents a significant step in our global commitment to fight food waste and expand access to food. We firmly believe that every action counts and that, by joining forces with our partners, we can make a difference in communities and provide our contribution to building a better and more equitable future for all,” said Marta Schiraldi , Head of Sustainability Nestlé Italy.

For more information on Nestlé's community impact initiatives: https://www.nestle.com/sustainability/people-communities/community-giving