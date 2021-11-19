Aubergines: Spain is the first supplier to the EU market

According to what the Spanish Hortoinfo reported in recent days on data from the statistical service Euroestacom (Icex -Eurostat), in the fruit and vegetable campaign 2020/2021 (1 September-31 August), with a percentage of 58.62%, Spain was the first European supplier of aubergines (over 122 million kilos sold in Europe against a total volume of 208.33 million kilos). Following Holland with "only" 18.86% (39.30 million kilos) and, third, Turkey, with 10.66 million kilos.

Germany and Belgium finished in 4th and 5th place respectively. Italy is sixth with a total of just over 5 million kilos placed on the EU market. Completing the squad of the top 10, to decrease, are France, Austria, Greece and Macedonia. The highest selling price was that of Germany with an average of 1.34 euros per kilo; the lowest recorded in the season, or 26 euro cents, was the Macedonian one. Italy, on the other hand, sold for an average of € 1.29.