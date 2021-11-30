Federvini relaunches the Economic Observatory

Federvini, the association that brings together the major producers of wines, spirits and vinegars, presented the new look of its Observatory in the Milanese setting of the Feltrinelli Foundation. A point of reference on the Italian and foreign market and on consumption in large-scale distribution and out-of-home created in collaboration with Nomisma and Trade Lab.

The event was also an opportunity to take stock of the year that is about to end, a picture that sees wines in particular as the flagship of Made in Italy, without forgetting the excellent results of spirits and vinegars.

On this occasion, the Federvini presidency launched an appeal to the government and institutions for support and revitalization of the sector, also because there are still unresolved issues on the international stage that do not help the development of our products.

I report on interviews with Micaela Pallini, president of Federvini, and with Denis Pantini and Emanuele Di Faustino, respectively responsible for Wine and Monitor and Appointment Project Manager.

Watch the video :