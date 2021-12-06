Frosta (frozen foods) presented the social responsibility report

Less than 7.2% of C02 produced, concrete actions and 25 new goals for the future. This is what emerges from FRoSTA's corporate social responsibility report presented in Rome by Felix Ahlers, CEO of the international group of frozen products also present in Italy with the La Valle degli Orti brand.

The presentation took place within the framework of the third Circular Agroecology Forum promoted by Legambiente, of which the company is a partner, and marks the opening of a new phase in which the company presents the results achieved so far and launches 25 new social and environmental for the future, such as a further reduction of CO2 by 6% by 2023, water savings of 5%, "zero emissions" plant project, use of recycled paper for the outer packaging of products, fight against waste food, company fleet with low-emission vehicles, creation of habitats for biodiversity, development of the social project launched in Ecuador to train young people and support small local businesses, gender equality in the company.

In 2003 the company introduced the Purity Command (a corporate vision, mandatory, based on the naturalness, authenticity, transparency and traceability of products as fundamental and fundamental values of the way of doing business) by starting the measurement of the carbon footprint of its products. Today FRoSTA can claim to have achieved important milestones, such as the reduction of CO2 emissions by 7.2%, the reduction of water consumption by 5.2%, the 51% more self-produced energy, the reduction of waste by 26 % and the introduction in Italy of the EcoBag, the first bag for frozen food that can be recycled in paper, which has made it possible to reduce plastic by 70% and CO2 produced by about 20% compared to previous packaging.

The budget tells even more, going beyond the results. For example, it explains why some products will no longer be available (because they are not 100% natural), or analyzes the choice of using certain ingredients instead of others. But the document also focuses on important battles, waged by the company, affecting the entire food sector. For example, that on the correct labeling of flavoring additives, or that of the indication of the Co2 produced on the packaging, which would allow consumers to more easily evaluate the impact of their choices on the climate.

The complete social responsibility report is attached.