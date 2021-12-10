Amaro Lucano takes over the majority of Mancino Vermouth

The Amaro Lucano 1894 Group has taken over the majority of the Mancino Vermouth company with the company branch that owns the production of the Mancino Vermouth branded references. The operation will allow the Lucano group to enrich its offer with a selection of seven Piedmontese Vermouth labels.

The agreement provides that the founder of the company and inventor of Mancino products, the Lucan entrepreneur Giancarlo Mancino, remains within the company structure with the role of director, with responsibility for business development. The acquisition comes after years of commercial collaboration between the two Lucanian groups.

"We know Mancino Vermouth very well and we are convinced that together we will be able to achieve increasingly important growth objectives. This operation is the confirmation of how Lucano 1894 is always careful to seize opportunities in the world market, even more so if these new businesses allow a further widening of their market frontiers while preserving territorial values and origins, in this case all Lucanian. Our ambition is to become a pole of excellence in the reference sector by involving entrepreneurial realities that share our same values" , explained Pasquale Vena, president of the Lucano Group.