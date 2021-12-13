Frosta Italy: growth based on sustainability

Less than 7.2% of C02 produced, concrete actions and 25 new goals for the future. This is what emerges from FRoSta's corporate social responsibility report (see article EFA News of 25-11-21), presented in Rome, within the framework of the third Circular Agroecology Forum promoted by Legambiente, of which the company is a partner.

Today the company can claim to have achieved important milestones, such as a 5.2% reduction in water consumption, 51% more self-produced energy and a 26% reduction in waste. In this exclusive interview Gianluca Mastrocola, managing director for FRoSta Italia, presents the results achieved so far by the Group, the new social and environmental objectives for the future, the concrete actions carried out on packaging and labels, the fight against food waste, and also the commitment in the field of social sustainability, as well as production and logistics.

