CarbonBalance® by Skretting Italia is a finalist of the edie Sustainability Leaders Awards

CarbonBalance® by Skretting Italia has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Product Innovation of the Year category of the prestigious edie Sustainability Leaders Awards 2022 (the world's leading award for sustainable business). This is an important achievement in a year in which edie received its highest number of nominations ever, and an important recognition of the work being done across Nutreco to achieve the 'Feeding The Future' purpose.

"CarbonBalance is a spin-off of our Acqua in Bocca project, a further step in our efforts to create shared value together with our customers by leveraging sustainability," says Umberto Luzzana, Marketing Manager at Skretting Italy. "Climate and circularity is one of the pillars of Nutreco's 2025 Sustainability Roadmap, and we are fully committed to realising these ambitions, while supporting farmers in creating an innovative value proposition in line with new market demands. The appointment to the edie makes us very proud and is a recognition of the entire Skretting Italy team who have made this possible".

CarbonBalance follows the path of another Skretting product, MicroBalance FLX, winner of the edie Sustainable Leaders Award 2018 in the Product Innovation category.

The final winners will be announced in London on Wednesday 2 February 2022.