Campari Group: good response from employees to Esop

Campari Group announces the very positive results of participation in the Esop (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) dedicated to Group employees around the world. After the closure of the registration period from 18 October until 17 December 2021, the company is now able to communicate the participation rate of its employees who have decided to join the plan, equal to 51.6% of all employees eligible.

Giorgio Pivetta, Campari Group Head of HR, said: "We are very pleased to welcome such a high participation of our people in the Esop, a result that exceeds the benchmarks of the Esop at their first launch, in particular for the very high adhesion of our blue collars. The significant number of Camparistas who join the program is confirmation that Camparista Shares is truly a concrete and effective way to reward our people and demonstrates the great trust and genuine commitment of Camparistas to the company".

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO of the Group, commented: "The extraordinary response of Camparistas to our first employee share ownership plan in the year of its launch is a great achievement for us. Despite the general climate of uncertainty, the Camparistas they share the long-term vision of the Group and, with their active participation, confirm their passion in pursuing together the growth and continued success of our business".

Campari Group employees, who have joined the Esop, are offered the opportunity to allocate certain amounts of their salary on a monthly basis. These amounts will be used by the Esop manager for the purchase of ordinary shares and, after a three-year vesting period, employees will be entitled to receive a free allocation of shares based on a specific allocation parameter. The esop was approved by the company's shareholders' meeting on 8 April 2021, and the information document is available on the company's website, in the "Information for shareholders" section.