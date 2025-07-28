Tariffs. Von der Leyen, certainty in uncertain times

"The agreement signed creates certainty in uncertain times," said Ursula von der Leyen in her speech immediately after the conclusion of negotiations with US President Donald Trump , which yesterday led to the establishment of 15% tariffs on trade between the EU and the US (see EFA News).

The agreement, von der Leyen emphasized, "offers stability and predictability to citizens and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. It is an agreement between the two largest economies in the world. We trade $1.7 trillion a year. Together, we are a market of 800 million people. And we represent almost 44% of global GDP. Just a few weeks before the NATO summit, this is the second piece, which reaffirms the transatlantic partnership."

"Allow me to go into detail," the President of the European Commission explained. "We have settled on a single tariff rate of 15% for the vast majority of EU exports. This rate applies to most sectors, including automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. This 15% is a clear ceiling. It is non-overlapping. It is all-inclusive. This provides the necessary clarity for our citizens and businesses. This is absolutely essential."

We have also agreed on zero-for-zero tariffs on a number of strategic products," von der Leyen continued. "These include all aircraft and their parts, some chemicals, some generic products, semiconductor equipment, some agricultural products, natural resources, and critical raw materials. And we will continue to work to add more products to this list."

Regarding steel and aluminum, " von der Leyen added, "the EU and the United States must address the common external challenge of global overcapacity. We will work together to ensure fair global competition. To reduce barriers between us, tariffs will be reduced. And a quota system will be established."

"We will also increase our energy cooperation," the EU president continued. "Purchases of US energy products will diversify our sources of supply and contribute to Europe's energy security. We will replace Russian gas and oil with significant purchases of US LNG, oil, and nuclear fuels.

"US AI chips," von der Leyen added, "will help power our AI gigafactories and help the United States maintain its technological edge.

Today, with this agreement, we are creating greater predictability for our businesses. In these turbulent times, it is essential that our companies are able to plan and invest. We are guaranteeing immediate tariff relief. This will have a clear impact on our companies' profits.

"With this agreement, we are also securing access to our largest export market," the EU president explained. "At the same time, we will ensure better access for American products to our market. This will benefit European consumers and make our companies more competitive. This agreement provides a framework that will allow us to further reduce tariffs on a greater number of products, address non-tariff barriers, and cooperate on economic security. Because when the EU and the US work together as partners, the benefits are tangible for both sides."

"At the same time, we are building a real foreign economic policy," says the President of the EU Commission. "And that's why we started at home. We are taking bold action to make Europe more competitive, more innovative, and more dynamic. Our single market, with its 450 million consumers, is our greatest asset and our safe haven, especially in turbulent times."

"We are also building new trade partnerships around the world, expanding the 76 existing ones," von der Leyen commented. "In recent months, we have concluded negotiations with Mercosur, Mexico, and Indonesia. In an uncertain world, Europe is a reliable partner. And we will continue to conclude agreements that help safeguard our prosperity."

"Finally," the EU president concluded, "I would like to personally thank President Trump for his personal commitment and leadership in achieving this breakthrough. He is a tough negotiator, but he is also a deal maker."