IEG reports robust organic growth in the first half of the year

The Board of Directors of Italian Exhibition Group, a leading Italian company in the organization of international trade fairs and listed on Euronext Milan, has approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025, which closed with revenues of €149.3 million, up 13.2% compared to the first half of 2024, adjusted EBITDA of €39.2 million, up 8.8%, adjusted EBIT of €29.1 million, up 4.8%, and a net financial position of €48.4 million.

"The first-half results, which show growth across all key economic indicators and industrial KPIs, further confirm the validity of IEG's strategic choices and our ability to generate value for our stakeholders," commented IEG Group CEO Corrado Arturo Peraboni . "These results were achieved thanks to our core products in the organized events segment, such as Vicenza Oro, Sigep, and RiminiWellness, the launch of our first fitness event in Saudi Arabia, organized by IEG Arabia, and two new events in Brazil."

"The robust growth in the first half of the year," Peraboni continued, "is also the result of our conference business (+45% YoY). Among these, I'd like to highlight the awarding of the management contract for the Fiuggi Congress and Events Center, which will allow us to expand our geographic reach to our clients, and the awarding of the International Federation of Adapted Physical Activity (IFAPA) congress, which will be held in Rimini in 2029."

"IEG's acquisition activity continued in this first part of the year," the manager continued, "with four strategic transactions completed that allow us to expand our product portfolio in high-potential segments or geographies, complete our integrated offering with new services, and initiate partnerships that lay the foundation for potential future cooperation. In Brazil, we acquired a majority stake in Fenagra, the International Agribusiness and Animal Nutrition Fair (read EFA News )."

"In Italy," Peraboni emphasizes, "our investments included the acquisition of 51% of Movestro Srl, organizer of the Italian Bike Festival, and, in July, the acquisition of 35% of Emac Srl, organizer of Milano Auto Classica and co-organizer, together with IEG, of the Vicenza Classic Car Show, in partnership with Fiera Milano (read the EFA News article)." At the beginning of the year, we expanded our Services segment with the acquisition of Immaginazione Srl.

"I would like to highlight," Peraboni concludes, "the significant recognition we have received with the UFI Digital Innovation Award, which strengthens our determination to create increasingly smart and connected experiences for customers and stakeholders, in line with our mission as a Community Catalyst. We look to the future with optimism and, thanks to the results achieved so far and a solid backlog, we are confirming our guidance for the current financial year and working on new objectives, the cornerstone of the next update to our Strategic Plan."