Intesa Sanpaolo consolidates its role as a strategic partner in the Middle East

Intesa Sanpaolo, through its Imi Corporate & Investment Banking Division, led by Mauro Micillo , consolidates its role as a leading financial partner in the Middle East.

Since 2023, the Division has participated, together with other banks, in transactions with a total value of over €60 billion, including: financing transactions as Mandated Lead Arranger for over €30 billion; bond issuances as Bookrunner for a total amount of €30 billion. Additionally, it has undertaken advisory and interest rate hedging transactions.

The recent strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism in the development of the Green Innovation District and its role as a catalyst for energy and infrastructure projects in the region strengthen Intesa Sanpaolo's role as a bridge between Italy, Europe, and the Gulf.

"The United Arab Emirates and the Middle East region more generally represent a strategic pillar of our international growth path," commented Mauro Micillo , Chief of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division. "The IMI CIB Division is committed to supporting the region's energy and industrial transformation, mobilizing capital and expertise to accelerate the development of innovative and sustainable projects. Our international network, combined with our ability to structure complex transactions, allows us to be a long-term partner for institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and large corporations in the Gulf."

Intesa Sanpaolo has signed numerous agreements in the region, in line with the United Arab Emirates' "Vision 2031" plan. The bank is a key partner for Emirati institutions in developing sustainability and innovation projects:

In October 2025, Intesa Sanpaolo announced its involvement as a strategic partner of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism in the development of the Green Innovation District at Expo City Dubai. The project aims to be a powerful engine of sustainable industrial growth, capable of attracting global companies to the region and providing concrete impetus to the ambitious goals of economic diversification and climate impact. Also this year, the IMI CIB Division signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Masdar, a key player in the UAE's global renewable energy strategy, to strengthen collaboration in M&A activities.

Since 2020, Intesa Sanpaolo has been selected as a partner by the United Arab Emirates to support the transition to a circular economy, through the signing of a Strategic Framework Agreement on the Circular Economy with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Finance. This agreement defines circular policies, promotes sustainable business models, and develops a collaborative ecosystem between institutions, universities, research centers, companies, and startups.

Over the past three years, the Imi Cib Division has been involved in strategic transactions, alongside other banks, alongside sovereign wealth funds, institutions, and energy and infrastructure corporations in the region as Mandated Lead Arranger (financing totaling over €30 billion) and as Bookrunner (bond issuances totaling €30 billion). These transactions also include advisory and interest rate hedging transactions.

Here are the most recent operations:

Green Sukuk for Saudi Electricity Company with a total value of approximately 2.4 billion euros in two tranches of 5 and 10 years (2025). Dual tranche placement for Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) of 870 million euros each on 5 and 10 year maturities (2025).

Aldar Properties' subordinated hybrid issue of approximately EUR 870 million (2025).

Green issue by Masdar, structured in two tranches of €430 million each, with maturities of 5 and 10 years (2025).

Benchmark issue in euros by the Government of Sharjah (one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates) of 500 million euros and 7-year maturity (2025).

€150 million in financing for Estithmar Holding under the Sace Push Strategy program, the first operation of its kind in Qatar (2025). Support to Masdar, together with a pool of banks, in the two acquisitions of a 49.99% stake from Endesa, related to 52 solar plants in Spain, for €817 million and €184 million respectively (2024-2025).

Sole financial advisor to Masdar on its acquisition of a 49% stake in Iberdrola's 476 MWn offshore wind project, valued at €1.6 billion (2023). An international network to support global growth.