Intesa Sanpaolo is Italy's Best Investment Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo has been named Italy's Best Investment Bank by Global Finance, a prestigious U.S. financial publication. Global Finance, through its IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division, led by Mauro Micillo, has awarded the Bank the 2026 Best Investment Bank for Italy award for the sixth consecutive year.

This recognition confirms the Imi Cib Division's ability to offer strategic support to businesses, financial institutions, and public entities in a constantly evolving economic and regulatory environment. The quality of its advisory services, the teams' experience, and its extensive international presence contribute to strengthening the Bank's position as a benchmark in the investment banking landscape.

"Receiving the Global Finance recognition for the sixth consecutive year is an achievement that makes us particularly proud," commented Mauro Micillo , Chief of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division. "In a market characterized by increasingly selective dynamics and conditions that require resilience, innovation, and disciplined execution, our Division continues to stand out for the effectiveness of the support we offer our clients. This award reflects the commitment of our people and our ability to support companies and institutions with advanced solutions, an international perspective, and a strong focus on execution."

The winners were selected by Global Finance through an analysis of criteria such as their ability to address different market scenarios, the number and size of deals finalized during 2025, the quality of services and consultancy offered, the ability and expertise in structuring deals, as well as the level of innovation and coverage of the distribution network.

"Through this recognition, Intesa Sanpaolo, led by CEO Carlo Messina , confirms its ability to support the growth of Italian and foreign companies, supporting them with an integrated services platform, a strong international presence, and consolidated expertise in financial markets," the banking group said in a statement.