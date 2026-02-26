CTH Invest, turnover at €3.25 B (+9.9%)

CTH Invest Group, through its holding company affiliated with the Ferrero Group, CTH Invest SA, which includes Ferrara Candy Company, Fine Biscuits Company, and Fox's Burton's Company UK, closed the 2024/2025 financial year as of August 31, 2025, with consolidated revenues of €3.25 billion, up 9.9% compared to the previous year.

Gross margin reached €1.1 billion, reflecting the Group's solid operating base and the effectiveness of its portfolio development and management strategies. Operating profit amounted to €102 million, a significant improvement compared to the previous year.

“During the financial year, we achieved solid growth, strengthened our leadership in the sugar and premium biscuits categories, and expanded our presence and offering in key markets,” said Guido Giannotta , CEO of CTH Invest SA. “In July 2025, we announced the acquisition of CPK Group in France, which was completed in October 2025 and will be reflected in the 2025/2026 financial year. CTH Invest Group's performance highlights the Group's solidity in a rapidly evolving competitive environment, demonstrating financial resilience supported by a strong ability to generate cash and offering scope for continued investment in sustainable growth. In addition to revenue growth, we expanded our production capacity and global workforce, strengthening the Group's strategic ambition and long-term vision.”

The main milestones for 2024/2025 for the group led by its ultimate shareholder, Giovanni Ferrero, primarily concerned Ferrara, which saw a significant innovation push, expanding its offering with new formats of Nerds Gummy Clusters, the SweeTarts, Lemonhead, and Spree assortments, and new seasonal launches such as Brach's Candy Corn Suite. The company also expanded its range of distinctively textured products, including Lemonhead Ropes.

Fox's Burton's Company, for its part, continued to consolidate its innovation, launching Maryland S'wich, the only chocolate chip sandwich biscuit in the UK, and enhancing its Fox's Chocolately master brand to capture the Dubai-style chocolate trend with its new Indulgent Creams. The company also introduced Rocky Stack'd, the first sandwich bar in the brand's history.

Fine Biscuits Company continued to invest in strengthening its industrial infrastructure, expanding and modernizing production capacity to support sustainable growth. Its Délichoc brand also represented a key step in the renewal process, focusing the innovation plan on initiatives designed to strengthen its appeal, particularly to a younger audience.

Finally, of particular note are the acquisition of Nonni's Bakery in the United States, finalized on October 1, 2024, and the announced acquisition of CPK Group, whose portfolio includes iconic brands such as Carambar, Lutti, Krema, Poulain, Vichy, and Terry's. The transaction brings together historic brands characterized by a strong connection with consumers and a long tradition of quality.

As of August 31, 2025, the Group had 28 production facilities spread across four continents. During the period under review, the average global workforce reached 14,004 employees, excluding CPK Group employees.