Is Italmobiliare selling the Capitelli hams?

Italmobiliare, the Pesenti family's holding company, appears intent on selling the Capitelli salami factory in Val Tidone (Piacenza), a historic Italian producer of premium cooked ham. According to rumors reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, Italmobiliare has granted financial advisor Vitale an exploratory mandate to proceed with the sale.

A number of private equity funds are already poised to pounce on this tasty morsel, waiting for the right moment: these are primarily funds focused on SMEs.

Salumificio Capitelli was founded in 1976 by Claudio Capitelli in Borgonovo Val Tidone (Piacenza) and is currently run by his son Angelo . The company produces San Giovanni cooked ham, the only cooked ham to have obtained the highest recognition in all seven editions of the Salumi d'Italia Guide, which awarded it as “Best cooked ham in Italy”.

Italmobiliare acquired Capitelli in 2019, its second acquisition after Caffè Borbone (see EFA News ). In 2019, Capitelli had revenues of €13 million, 20% higher than in 2018, which closed with revenues of €11.6 million, an EBITDA of €2.43 million, and net liquidity of €3 million. Today, the Piacenza-based company has revenues of approximately €30 million with an EBITDA margin of 20%.

The company recently announced the "SUN Giovanni" project, named after the company's flagship product and aimed at producing the first "sun-cooked" ham. The project, inspired by Prosciutto Cotto San Giovanni, is divided into three phases: construction of a photovoltaic system adjacent to the Capitelli production plant in Borgonovo Val Tidone (PC), which will meet the company's entire energy needs and will prevent 1,810 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

The second phase of the project involves installing batteries to store excess energy produced during the day, allowing Capitelli to use photovoltaic energy even at night, thus covering all energy consumption.

The third and final phase of the project involves electrifying key infrastructure, such as the boilers that power the cured meat ovens, thus making the entire Borgonovo Val Tidone plant powered by 100% self-produced renewable energy.