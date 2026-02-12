Does Cinven want Burger King Italy?

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

QSRP, the pan-European multi-brand quick-service restaurant platform that includes Burger King, has just announced a shift in its executive leadership with the appointment of Kevin Derycke as its new CEO, effective April 1, 2026, declaring itself ready to enter the next phase of growth and development (see EFA News ). No sooner said than done, given that Burger King itself now appears to be facing...