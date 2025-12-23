Ferrero Italy, new board of directors and continued growth

Ferrero Spa and its four subsidiaries in Italy (i.e., Ferrero Commercial Italy, Ferrero Industrial Italy, Ferrero Management Services Italy, and Ferrero Technical Services Italy) "have guaranteed the protection and stability of employment levels, by virtue of the priority given to human resources and the values of sustainability and corporate social responsibility that have always characterized and inspired the Group's culture."

This is emphasized in the official press release from the Alba (Cuneo) confectionery company, specifying that "on the employment front, in particular, the average headcount for the 2024-2025 financial year, aggregating the data from Ferrero Spa and that of the four subsidiaries, is 6,992, essentially stable compared to the previous financial year." The actual headcount as of August 31, 2025, is 7,754.

"Despite the uncertainties related to the economic context," the statement continues, "Ferrero has always made concrete commitments of care and attention towards People and the Planet, recognizing their importance compared to its economic performance objectives."

This year, too, the company "has further worked across the country to reduce its environmental impact, to support local communities and the areas in which it operates, including through the activities of the Ferrero Foundation in Alba, and to promote numerous initiatives in the social, cultural, and humanitarian fields."

Among these, further support was given to "Kinder Joy of Moving," a project dedicated to fostering a positive attitude toward exercise and sports among young people. As part of the project, an initiative with profound social and cultural value, developed with an exceptional partner: Save the Children Italy, was confirmed. Kinder Joy of Moving thus confirms its role as an educational tool complementary to the activities carried out within Save the Children's Punto Luce centers in Italy, thus contributing to the broader mission of combating educational poverty in high-density centers, where boys, girls, and young people can develop their potential and where the most vulnerable families can find concrete support.

Here, then, are some data on the performance of Ferrero SpA and its subsidiaries:

Ferrero Commerciale Italia Srl

Ferrero Commerciale Italia Srl, active in the distribution and sale of confectionery and related products on the Italian market, as well as in the management of marketing, market research, and customer service activities, recorded a 1.8% growth in domestic sales in value terms, with a turnover of €1,850.8 million as of August 31, 2025 (vs. €1,817.3 million as of August 31, 2024) and an operating profit of €51.7 million (vs. €57.0 million as of August 31, 2024).

The domestic market (modern retail, traditional stores, and discount stores) sales performance (sell-out) of Ferrero's product portfolio was characterized not only by growth in value but also by market share growth within the national scope. The value generated by the growth of the core chocolate business, particularly in special occasions, by Nutella®, also thanks to the launch of Nutella Plant Based and the Tronky Sandwich, was crucial to achieving this result.

Ferrero Industriale Italia Srl

Ferrero Industriale Italia Srl, which operates in the processing and transformation of raw materials into finished products as well as in managing relationships with subcontractors and quality controls through its four plants in Alba, Pozzuolo Martesana, Balvano, and Sant'Angelo dei Lombardi, achieved a turnover of €885.9 million as of August 31, 2025 (+2.9% vs. €860.7 million as of August 31, 2024) and a profit of €64.7 million (up from €59.6 million as of August 31, 2024).

Regarding production investments, the company has confirmed its commitment to the Italian market by investing €108 million in tangible assets through Ferrero Industriale Italia Srl. Over the last 10 years of operation, the Ferrero Group's industrial investments in Italy alone have reached €1.4 billion.

Ferrero management services Italia Srl

Ferrero Management Services Italia Srl, operating in the administrative, financial, control, legal, and personnel management services sector, achieved a turnover of 75.1 million euros at August 31, 2025 (+0.9% vs. August 31, 2024) and a profit for the year of 1.5 million euros (in line with August 31, 2024).

Ferrero technical services Srl

Ferrero Technical Services Srl, active in the performance of technical and IT activities, providing engineering services, graphic design of packaging, organization and coordination of document processes and development of production systems as of August 31, 2025, achieved a turnover of 220.5 million euros (+6.6% vs. August 31, 2024) and a profit for the year of 15.7 million euros (16.7 million euros as of August 31, 2024).

Ferrero Spa

Holding the Italian operations, it generated an operating profit of €202.4 million (€168.7 million at August 31, 2024). This result is driven by a significant increase in both net revenues, amounting to €258.5 million, up €22.9 million compared to the previous year (€235.6 million at August 31, 2024), and financial management results.

Finally, the new board of directors has been appointed: Bartolomeo Salomone , having reached the retirement age, is stepping down after six years as president of Ferrero SpA. The press release emphasizes that "the entire board of directors extends its warmest thanks to him." Massimo Micieli has been appointed president of Ferrero SpA. The board of directors is composed, in addition to Micieli , of Gian Mauro Perrone, Fabrizio Gavelli, Matteo Ravera, and Paolo Vertemati .