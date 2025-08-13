Ukraine invades Europe. With poultry.

Ukraine is preparing to invade Europe. No, it's not an escalation of the conflict with Russia. In this case, no tanks or bombs, but a decidedly more peaceful declaration of war with... poultry. Perutnina Ptuj, a Slovenian subsidiary of the Ukrainian MHP Group, has officially closed the transaction to acquire over 92% of the share capital of Grupo Uvesa, one of the leading vertically integrated poultry and pork producers in Spain.

The closing of the transaction, according to the official statement, was possible after "completion of the participation period under the share purchase agreement, signed in March 2025, and after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals." Specifically, MHP received approvals from the antitrust authorities of Ukraine, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Montenegro, and Kosovo, as well as merger control and foreign subsidy approvals from the European Commission. Consequently, the transaction was officially completed. The company now owns over 92% of Uvesa's shares, having reached an agreement with all sellers. MHP now controls the company's key processes and operations.

"Now that the deal has closed, we are moving to the integration phase," emphasized John Rich , Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of MHP. "Our goal is to build on Uvesa's strengths by focusing on operational excellence and sustainable development. We are also deeply committed to investing in our team, creating an environment where talent can thrive and innovation is part of everyday work." Backed by MHP's experience and international expertise, we are confident in our ability to open new opportunities and generate long-term value. The integration process will prioritize operational alignment, knowledge sharing, and targeted investments in efficiency and product innovation. Together, the companies will also explore opportunities to strengthen export capabilities and expand their presence in European and Middle Eastern markets.

Antonio Sanchez, president of Uvesa, added: "The partnership with MHP marks a significant new chapter for Uvesa, which will be able to leverage its growth thanks to MHP's extensive experience in operational innovation and continue to consolidate its excellence through the sustainable production of high-quality foods and the guarantee of complete food safety."

The transaction was settled in cash at closing: a fixed purchase price of €225 per share and a potential consideration of up to €21.43 per share, supported by a first-demand bank guarantee.

About MHP

MHP

An international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and Southeastern Europe. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It employs more than 36,000 people in Ukraine and abroad and is ranked among the top 20 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes. It exports products to over 70 countries worldwide. Its land holdings cover 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. MHP is the leading chicken producer in Europe and is among the top 10 chicken producers globally according to WattPoultry. The company develops more than 15 food brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Meat Market stores and Döner Market outlets. The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian entrepreneur Yurii Kosyuk.

The Uvesa Group

A leading player in the Spanish food industry, Uvesa is one of the country's leading poultry producers. It operates state-of-the-art facilities equipped with advanced automation and rigorous process controls. This has allowed the company to obtain international quality and food safety certifications. Uvesa also produces pork and works in genetics, serving as a major supplier to the country's leading meat companies.

Perutnina Ptuj

Headquartered in Ptuj, Slovenia, Perutnina Ptuj is a poultry producer and food company with a rich tradition dating back to 1905. It is an international group of 16 companies with more than 5,200 employees in 7 countries, operating 15 production plants and 3 trading companies. Perutnina Ptuj is a wholly owned subsidiary of the MHP Group.