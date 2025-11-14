Marr on the rise: turnover of 1.64 billion in the first 9 months

The board of directors of Marr, a leading Italian company in the marketing and distribution of food and non-food products to the foodservice industry, part of the Cremonini group, today approved the interim financial report for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Total consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to €649.9 million, up 4.4% to €27.2 million compared to €622.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. EBITDA and EBIT for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to €42.6 million (€42.5 million in the third quarter of 2024) and €29.9 million (€31.5 million in the third quarter of 2024), respectively. Consolidated net profit for the third quarter of 2025 was €17.4 million (€18.5 million in the third quarter of 2024).

The main consolidated results for the first nine months of 2025 show total consolidated revenues of €1,644.7 million, up 2.1% or €34.2 million compared to €1,610.5 million in the same period of 2024. EBITDA and EBIT for the first nine months of 2025 stood at €90.2 million and €57.1 million respectively (€98.1 million and €66.9 million in the first nine months of 2024) and "were also affected by the costs incurred for the launch of the Castelnuovo di Porto South Center platform in April (read EFA News ), with overlaps for the current year with the other operating structures in Lazio".

Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2025 was €30 million (€36 million in the same period of 2024), while net commercial working capital as of September 30, 2025, stood at €151 million. This figure, compared to €129.3 million as of September 30, 2024, was also affected by an increase in inventories related to the start-up of the central platform in Castelnuovo di Porto and the implementation of specific procurement policies during the third quarter of 2025.

Net financial debt as of September 30, 2025, is €163.5 million (€127 million as of September 30, 2024): including the effect of IFRS 16, which increases following the lease of the facility for the MARR Central Southern Platform, it is €253 million (€201.7 million at the end of the first nine months of 2024).

Financial debt at 30 September 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year, was affected by investments of 33 million euros made over twelve months and 38.5 million euros in dividends distributed in May 2025. Consolidated net equity at 30 September 2025 amounted to 329.8 million euros (341.1 million at the end of the first nine months of 2024).

Regarding the business segments, the official press release notes that "the MARR group's sales amounted to €1,619.6 million (€1,580.9 million in 2024), with €641 million in the third quarter of 2025 (€612.1 million in 2024). Sales to customers in the Street Market segment (independent commercial catering) in the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €1,087.2 million (€1,063.9 million in 2024); while those in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to €452.7 million (€439.8 million in 2024).

Sales to customers in the National Account segment (Structured Commercial Catering and Mass Catering Chains and Groups) amounted to €391.2 million in the first nine months of 2025 (€376.3 million in 2024), with €135.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 (€130.7 million in 2024). Overall, sales to customers in the Food Service segment (Street Market and National Account segments) amounted to €1,478.4 million in the first nine months of 2025 (€1,440.2 million in 2024), with €588.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 (€570.5 million in 2024).

Regarding the management outlook, sales to customers in the Street Market and National Account segments continued to grow in October, as the statement highlights. "The focus of MARR's management and the entire organization on implementing the Guidelines to sustain growth and improve profitability has been confirmed, while maintaining a high level of attention to managing working capital absorption levels without, however, compromising the ability to seize commercial opportunities that may arise from targeted procurement policies."

"Among the areas of intervention of the Guidelines regarding operational efficiency," the statement adds, "we highlight the launch of a process to internalize internal goods handling activities through MARR Service Srl (a wholly owned subsidiary of MARR SpA), implemented with the aim of directly overseeing the activities and ensuring a distinctive level of service. To date, 15 MARR SpA distribution units with 760 employees have been involved in the internalization process."

"Work is also progressing according to plan," the statement concludes, "on the new distribution facility in Puglia. This facility, which will be leased, will replace the current MARR Puglia facility with a more efficient facility with the operational capacity needed to seize the development opportunities in a region with a strong tourist vocation."