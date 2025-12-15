Wise Equity invests in Bronte pistachios

Wise Equity, the management company of the Wisequity VI fund, and the Marullo family, the majority shareholder of Marullo SpA, have signed a "binding agreement" for Wisequity VI's investment in Marullo 's capital, aimed at "supporting its growth and consolidating its leadership." Marullo , the official press release emphasizes, is a leading independent producer of ingredients, semi-finished products, primarily for the industrial and artisanal gelato and pastry sectors, and finished pistachio-based products, "with a consolidated direct presence in the main raw material supply markets."

The company, the statement adds, boasts a unique operational structure thanks to its new production facility in Belpasso (Catania), inaugurated in the summer of 2024, which has tripled production capacity while still retaining significant untapped potential. "The company's distinctive positioning is based on its ability to guarantee the highest quality products to a large customer base, including large industrial groups and large-scale retail chains, both Italian and international."

The company, with headquarters in Catania, a secondary production plant in Bronte (CT), and a pistachio sourcing and initial processing subsidiary in Turkey, closed the 2025 financial year (September-August) with a turnover of over 60 million euros, more than doubled in the last two years.

According to the statement, "Marullo's leadership position in a rapidly expanding sector, its extensive product line—which also includes highly attractive finished products, such as spreadable creams for large-scale retail—as well as its export-oriented focus and the solidity of its management team, have led Wise Equity to invest in the project."

The transaction represents the fifth investment by Wisequity VI, the fund launched by Wise Equity in May 2023, with a commitment of €400 million. The transaction, Wise Equity continues, "entails a significant capital increase, aimed at strengthening the company's raw material purchasing capacity, and the acquisition of a majority stake by the Wisequity VI fund." This will include significant reinvestment by the Marullo family and the investment of the current CEO, Domenico Sciortino , which will ensure the company's management continuity.

"We are delighted to welcome Wise Equity's entry into the family business," emphasizes Biagio Marullo , Chairman of Marullo. "We immediately appreciated their industrial approach: we believe they are truly the ideal partner to accompany us on the extraordinary path of development and growth we expect in the coming years. Marullo is now an undisputed leader in the pistachio products market, and we are confident that, together with Wise Equity and thanks to the company's strengthened capital structure, we will achieve even greater success than we have achieved so far."

Davide Arrigoni , Principal at Wise Equity, and Edoardo Vaghi , Investment Manager, who oversaw the transaction with the support of Senior Partner Luigi Vagnozzi , added: "We are confident that the company will continue to reap the benefits of the rich and rapidly expanding pistachio market, thanks in particular to the quality of its people, production facilities, and procurement network built over decades. The investment in Marullo fully reflects Wise Equity's philosophy, which focuses on leading companies in specific niches with solid growth potential and an international positioning. We strongly believe in the project and are ready to support the Marullo family and the management team as we continue the company's expansion plan."