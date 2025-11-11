NewPrinces: Revenue down, margins up

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Board of Directors of NewPrinces, meeting under the chairmanship of Angelo Mastrolia , reviewed and approved the Interim Financial Report as of September 30, 2025. Group revenues for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €1.9 billion, a slight decrease compared to the first nine months of 2024, when revenues amounted to €2.03 billion. The change reflects the effect of a less favorable sterling/euro exc...