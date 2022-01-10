It does not receive public funding
Israel: Remilk raises $120 million to produce milk in the laboratory

The new funds will be used to extend the use of the protein to cheese and ice cream

Israeli lab-grown milk start-up Remilk raised $ 120 million in a Series B funding round. The company, through a yeast-based fermentation process, produces milk proteins without the use of animals. which, according to the company, would be "indistinguishable" in taste and properties from cow's milk proteins.The new funds will be used to extend the use of the protein to cheese and ice cream production....

