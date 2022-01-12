Truffles: Intesa Sanpaolo allocates 10 million for the Umbrian supply chain

As part of the Filiere Program, Intesa Sanpaolo, Urbani Tartufi Srl and Truffleland Srl have signed a collaboration agreement for access to credit for companies that are part of the distribution process of the Umbrian group, a reference point in the sector for truffles, mushrooms and truffles products on world markets. A 10 million euro ceiling has been set aside for local Umbrian realities to finance long-term investments, also enhancing the generational turnover and young entrepreneurs in the sector.

The goal is to encourage financial support to agricultural entrepreneurs who intend to build new truffle plants and/or extensions by joining the Truffleland project by Urbani Tartufi. An intervention that is part of the initiatives that the bank has implemented in coherence and in support of investments linked to the PNRR.

Urbani Tartufi, founded in 1852 with headquarters in Sant'Anatolia di Narco in the province of Perugia, is a company with widespread national and international diffusion with which Intesa Sanpaolo has long established a strong collaboration. Truffleland is a company controlled by Urbani, specialized in the production and sale of mycorrhizal truffle seedlings, in the construction of turnkey truffle plants, cultivated truffle fields, with a team of experts in the field of truffle cultivation.

Massimiliano Cattozzi, Head of Agribusiness Intesa Sanpaolo, a few days after taking up his new role, declared: “We are proud to add a new excellence of Made in Italy to our Supply Chain Development Program. The truffle supply chain is indeed a source of pride for our country in the world as a testimony of the quality and richness of the productions. We also want to encourage generational turnover and support Umbrian youth entrepreneurship as they represent the future of this important territory rich in traditions to be preserved, while at the same time promoting investments for green and digital transitions and innovation, in line with the PNRR interventions".

Giammarco Urbani, CEO of Urbani Tartufi underlines: “The one signed with Intesa Sanpaolo for the Italian truffle is an important milestone, a fundamental pillar for truffle farming that will finally be able to represent an answer for the younger generations. Instead of being forced to leave our country, young people will be able to devote themselves to this highly profitable practice which, thanks to Truffleland, has scientific value and guaranteed success. Urbani Tartufi will also undertake to purchase all the truffles collected at the current market price with immediate payment".