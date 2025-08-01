Bayer /2. €1.2 billion allocated for glyphosate litigation

Bayer has set aside additional provisions of approximately €1.2 billion for the Roundup™ (glyphosate) litigation. This amount is included in the total of approximately €1.7 billion in provisions already announced (see EFA News). In addition to covering defense costs, these additional provisions are primarily attributable to an adverse ruling on the company's appeal in the Anderson et al. case. The company has filed further legal challenges to the ruling and has filed a motion to transfer the case to the Missouri Supreme Court for review.

Additionally, the company reached a significant settlement with a plaintiffs' law firm, reducing the total number of unresolved glyphosate-related claims to 61,000. Of the 192,000 total claims, 131,000 have been resolved or are inadmissible.

The settlement agreements are part of the company's multi-pronged strategy to significantly reduce litigation in the United States by the end of 2026.

For PCBs, Bayer recorded €530 million in additional provisions and liabilities for the Burke case, potential future settlements related to the Sky Valley Education Center (SVEC) in the US state of Washington, and other legal expenses. This figure is also included in the aforementioned total of approximately €1.7 billion. Most of the personal injury claims related to PCB exposure concern the SVEC, a school building in the Seattle area. Regarding previous SVEC rulings, Bayer is still awaiting a ruling from the Washington Supreme Court in the Erickson case.