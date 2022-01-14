Private equity: Carlyle puts Irca up for sale

Irca Spa, a Gallarate group active in the production of chocolate and ingredients and semi-finished products for pastry, bakery and ice cream, 100% controlled by the private equity fund Carlyle, is for sale. According to Mf, the company would have hired the Rothschild and Bnp Paribas advisors to start the process of selecting potential buyers.

Irca, led by CEO Paolo Perego, closed the year in 2021 with revenues exceeding 360 million euros.

The last changes of ownership of the company have always seen the private equity protagonists. Ardian had in fact acquired 80% of Irca in 2015 from the Nobili family (which had remained with 20%), acquiring at the same time also Italcima of Vergiate and D&D Service of Busto Arsizio.

In 2017, the confectionery group was then purchased by Carlyle Group for 520 million euros through the Carlyle Europe Partners IV fund. Irca operates with three production sites located in Italy, together with three international production sites in Belgium, the United States and Vietnam, and exports to 90 countries.