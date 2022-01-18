Guinness (Diageo) "moves" with increasingly sustainable vehicles

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Guinness, a brand owned by the Diageo Group, will expand its fleet of "Quality" means of transport with the introduction of the first "zero emissions" vehicles, starting from summer 2022. The brewery already uses a vehicle inside carbon neutral to transport bulk beer from St James's Gate to Dublin Port. This will be joined by four zero-emission trucks later this year, and will be used to deliver...