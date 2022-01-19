MiiMOSA and the European Investment Fund together for agricultural transition

The European Investment Fund (Fei - part of the European Investment Bank Group) has signed a commitment of 20 million euros in the MiiMosa transition # 1 Fund, first investment fund established in 2021 and dedicated to agricultural transition.

Founded in 2015 by Florian Breton, MiiMosa is a financing platform dedicated to the transition of the agricultural and food sector towards sustainable business models. The company supported 5,000 projects in 7 years with € 70,000,000 in funding (achieving a 10-fold increase in 3 years), a world record for a sector platform.

MiiMOSA Transition #1 fund’s ambition is to accelerate the transition of SMEs, mainly French, active in the agricultural and food sector towards sustainable business models; addressing the main challenges of the 21st century: climate, biodiversity and food sustainability. MiiMosa transition # 1 has invested in agricultural projects such as Le Domaine de Blanville, a Languedoc-based vineyard that wants to convert several hectares to organic farming and Scea Valy, a Brittany-based tomato company, in order to acquire a cogeneration units to maximize their energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint.

With the new subscription of the EIF, the Fund reaches a total of available commitments of 30 million euros, against a financing target of 50-60 million euros.

Alain Godard, CEO of the Fei, stated: "Thanks to this investment, small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises will benefit from the means to complete their ecological transformation and climate transition".

Florian BRETON, CEO & Founder of MiiMOSA, added: “Starting our own private debt fund marks the beginning of a new phase in the expansion of MiiMOSA and its mission: accelerating the agricultural transition. This is the first time in the history of European agriculture that a fund like this is created to finance agricultural operations. We are extremely happy to collaborate with the European Investment Fund for this unprecedented launch.”