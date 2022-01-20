Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Lindt grows double-digit in 2021
Turnover of Chf 4.59 billion (+ 14.2%), despite the losses in branded stores due to Covid
In the financial year 2021 Lindt & Sprüngli reported strong double-digit growth. As anticipated by the Swiss chocolate giant, the group's turnover in fact rose to 4.59 billion Swiss francs (approximately 4.42 billion euros), up by 14.2%. The European market recorded organic growth of 13.8%, with a turnover of 2.33 billion Swiss francs (2.24 billion euros).Important results come from Germany, Italy,...
EFA News - European Food Agency