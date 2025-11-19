Perugina Nero Caffè is Product of the Year

The Perugina Nero Caffè bar has been named Product of the Year 2025 in the Chocolate category. This award is based exclusively on the votes of over 12,000 consumers, who annually recognize the best innovations that stand out for their quality and user satisfaction.

Thanks to the preference expressed by thousands of Italians and after having conquered the most demanding palates, Perugina Nero Caffè now officially becomes part of the ongoing Perugina Nero range. The bar celebrates the heritage of Perugina Nero, always synonymous with excellence and innovation in the world of dark chocolate, born from the intuition of Luisa Spagnoli , a pioneering figure in the history of Perugina and a symbol of vision and modernity.

Launched in 2024 as a limited edition, Perugina Nero Caffè immediately won over dark chocolate lovers with its bold flavor and unmistakable coffee aroma. This bar combines the intensity of extra dark chocolate with the bold notes of coffee in a harmonious blend of taste and refinement. The sensory experience is made even more unique by the crunchy inclusions, which provide a surprising texture and irresistible balance.

"We are proud of this recognition, which confirms Perugina's ability to interpret consumer tastes and needs, combining tradition and innovation," says Federico Giorgio Marrano , general manager of Nestlé's Confectionery business in Italy. "With Perugina Nero Caffè, we wanted to offer a unique taste experience, enhancing the excellence of Luisa extra dark chocolate with bold, enveloping notes of coffee."

The Perugina Nero Caffè bar joins the ongoing range, already consisting of Dark Chocolate 70%, 85%, 95%, Amaretto, Crunchy Pistachio, Intense Orange and Cocoa Beans, as well as the new Le Cremose filled bars, and is available in the 85g format.