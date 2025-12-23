Perugina: The House of Chocolate surpasses 80,000 visitors

The Casa del Cioccolato Perugina will reach and exceed 80,000 visitors in 2025, confirming its position as one of Italy's most attractive corporate museums and a key destination for those wishing to learn about the history, culture, and chocolate-making traditions of the region. This significant achievement comes in a particularly significant year, also marked by the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice 2025 award, which placed the facility in the top 10% of the world's best experiences for customer satisfaction and hospitality quality.

During the year, the Museum was also chosen as the venue for two high-profile diplomatic visits. Ecuadorian Ambassador Esteban Moscoso Bohman , who came to Perugia to celebrate 125 years of diplomatic relations between Ecuador and Italy, donated to the Museum a replica of an archaeological vase from over 5,000 years ago, one of the oldest testimonies to the social use of cocoa and now part of the Casa del Cioccolato's permanent collections. Swiss Ambassador to Italy Roberto Balzaretti included the Perugina-Nestlé stop in the national initiative "Walking with Switzerland," recognizing its cultural and productive value within the Umbrian economic fabric.

2025 also saw the Casa del Cioccolato participate in the initiative "The Griffin in Perugia and beyond, from its origins to the modern age," promoted by the Municipality of Perugia. The Museum was selected as one of the stops on the cultural itinerary and dedicated a special visit—which sold out entirely—to the role of the Griffin in the history and communication of the Perugina brand, once again underscoring the profound identity bond between the company and the city.

The House of Chocolate continues to stand out for its unique exhibition itinerary that integrates the Historical Museum, the Factory, and the Chocolate School. The Museum houses materials from the Buitoni-Perugina Historical Archives and an area dedicated to 100 years of Baci Perugina; from the Factory's balcony, you can observe the production processes of the famous chocolates firsthand. The Chocolate School also had a particularly significant year: in November, it surpassed the 5,000-attendance mark for the first time, reaching 5,062 participants. This unprecedented result demonstrates the extraordinary growth in interest in educational and experiential activities related to the world of Perugina chocolate and confirms the School as one of the most popular elements of the entire experience. The offering is rounded out by the Tasting Area and Gift Shop, making the visit an immersive experience in the world of chocolate.

What visitors recognize most is the authenticity of the House of Chocolate: a museum that preserves and tells a unique industrial history, a "real" and vibrant factory that can be observed live, a school animated by Master Chocolatiers who pass on their skills, technique, and passion every day.

A journey that unites past and present, tradition and real production, and allows for direct contact with the cultural legacy that Perugina has preserved and renewed since 1907, making Perugia—for over a century—the city of chocolate.

Like every year, during the holiday season, the House of Chocolate prepares to welcome the usual influx of visitors and tourists who choose to combine their artistic and spiritual journeys with a stop in a place that perfectly complements the city's identity.