Lindt: 2025 growth thanks to Dubai chocolate

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Lindt & Sprüngli "records strong organic growth in a volatile environment." The Swiss confectionery group announced that it "once again achieved strong organic growth of 12.4% in 2025." Group sales in Swiss francs increased by 8.2% to 5.92 billion Swiss francs (6.35 billion euros), "primarily impacted by a negative currency effect of -3.9%." This increase, the official statement emphasizes, "was...