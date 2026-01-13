Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Lindt: 2025 growth thanks to Dubai chocolate
Sales up 8.2% to over 6.3 billion euros
Lindt & Sprüngli "records strong organic growth in a volatile environment." The Swiss confectionery group announced that it "once again achieved strong organic growth of 12.4% in 2025." Group sales in Swiss francs increased by 8.2% to 5.92 billion Swiss francs (6.35 billion euros), "primarily impacted by a negative currency effect of -3.9%." This increase, the official statement emphasizes, "was...
