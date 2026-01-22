KitKat: global partnership with Formula 1 in 2026

After celebrating 90 years in 2025, KitKat continues its journey, reaching a new milestone: its first full season as the Official Chocolate Bar of Formula 1. This collaboration will see KitKat appear in 12 Grands Prix throughout 2026, starting with Australia. Reinforcing this connection between the worlds of chocolate and racing, two special KitKat editions inspired by iconic racing cars will also be released.

The collaboration, in fact, is not limited to trackside visibility, but aims to engage fans both on and off the circuits: exclusive social media content, in-store campaigns, special promotions, and digital activities are added to a line of limited-edition products dedicated to F1 fans of all ages. The project also extends to the world of entertainment, with branded content on platforms like Netflix—particularly during the new season of the Drive to Survive series—and digital initiatives designed for a young, passionate community increasingly connected to the world of Formula 1.

Symbolizing the alliance between the two worlds is the new KitKat F1 Car, a chocolate snack modeled after the iconic F1 racing cars. The milk chocolate shell conceals a mix of crunchy cereals and wafer pieces, in true KitKat style. A true "bite-worthy sculpture," developed with the support of the Nestlé R&D team and produced at the San Sisto plant in Umbria, Italy, and exported to over 30 countries worldwide. The product will be available in two sizes from January 2026 in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland, and progressively in other KitKat markets, in line with the F1 calendar. Alongside the car, the KitKat Chunky F1 will also be available, featuring a special marbled effect reminiscent of the dynamic liveries of the race cars.

“With this collaboration, we want to showcase the more contemporary side of KitKat: an iconic brand that continues to evolve, capable of speaking to new generations through engaging experiences and unique products,” comments Federico Giorgio Marrano , Business Executive Officer of the Confectionery Division of Nestlé Italy. “This innovation, born at the San Sisto (Perugia) plant, the Nestlé Group's international chocolate hub, and destined for more than 30 countries worldwide, makes the initiative even more significant for our country.”

The San Sisto plant, just outside Perugia, is one of Nestlé's main international chocolate production hubs. With over 22,000 tons of product annually, more than 60% of which is exported (including to the USA, China, France, Germany, and Australia), it represents a concrete example of Made in Italy innovation. In recent years, the Nestlé Group in Italy has invested over €14 million in new production lines, including for global brands such as KitKat, Galak, Smarties, and After Eight. The site employs approximately 750 people (67% of whom are women) and features cutting-edge technology, including an automated warehouse with over 20,000 pallets and 13 AGV robots that move up to 2,000 pallets per day.