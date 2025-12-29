Puratos Italy: Partnership with Cascarano in Puglia

On December 23, Puratos Italia and Cascarano Vincenzo Srl finalized an agreement for a new joint venture. The creation of Puratos Cascarano continues the expansion strategy of the Italian branch of Puratos, a Belgian multinational producer of innovative ingredients, solutions, and services for the bakery, pastry, and chocolate industries, in over 140 countries worldwide.

In March 2023, a similar agreement was reached with Rossetto Srl of Mazzè (Turin), a leading distributor of raw materials for baking and pastry making in the Northwest. In November of the same year, it was the turn of Finardi Dario of Casatico di Marcaria (Mantua), with a strong presence in Lombardy, Trentino, Veneto, and Emilia-Romagna. Now, with the addition of Cascarano Vincenzo, Puratos Italia aims to expand its national coverage, extending to Puglia and part of Basilicata.

Vincenzo Cascarano will serve as general manager of the newly formed Puratos Cascarano. The agreement between Puratos Italia and Cascarano Vincenzo represents the natural evolution of a relationship that has grown over nearly thirty years of collaboration. Furthermore, in 2015, a Puratos Innovation Excellence Center, a training and consulting facility for industry professionals, was established at the Capurso headquarters.

The addition of the Capurso-based company will bring the consolidated balance sheet to €145 million, a goal made possible by combining the turnover of Puratos Italia with that of Puratos Rossetto, Puratos Finardi, and Cascarano Vincenzo. The agreement is part of a multi-year development plan, launched in 2023, which aims to double the Parma-based company's overall turnover by 2030.

As confirmed by Alberto Molinari , general manager of Puratos Italia, the aim of the agreement is to expand the group's business in Southern Italy, "a geographical area that has significant growth potential for the sectors in which we operate."

The strategic importance of the peninsula was also underscored by Enric Valls , Regional Director Southern Europe – Puratos Group, who was present at the signing of the agreement: "Italy, globally, is the country that most influences other world cuisines, ahead of France and China, and forecasts for 2027 indicate that bread consumption will grow everywhere. The value of the consumer product will reach €559 billion (+6.5% compared to 2002). Italy, along with Austria and Switzerland, will be one of the nations with the most significant growth in the bread and pastry market."