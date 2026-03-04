Ferrero strengthens its governance

Ferrero has announced a new governance structure designed to consolidate its competitiveness in the packaged confectionery sector, introducing, effective September 1, 2026, two new leadership roles reporting directly to Giovanni Ferrero , Chairman of Ferrero International SA, the Group's holding company: Ferrero Core has been created, led by Alessandro Nervegna , while Lapo Civiletti , the Group's current CEO, will continue to hold the position of Vice Chairman of Ferrero International SA, and will assume the new role of Chairman of Ferrero Ice Cream and WK Kellogg Co.

In his role as Chairman of Ferrero International SA, Giovanni Ferrero will continue to lead the Group's growth, focusing on its long-term strategic vision and innovation, while maintaining continuity with the culture and values that distinguish the company.

Alessandro Nervegna , currently Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, will assume the role of CEO of Ferrero Core , with responsibility for the Group's core categories, including Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery, and the Better-For-You segment. Over a nearly thirty-year career at Ferrero, Nervegna has held leadership roles across multiple geographies and played a key role in defining product strategy and innovation processes. His international experience and in-depth business knowledge make him the ideal person to lead Ferrero Core in its next phase of development.

Speaking about Nervegna , Giovanni Ferrero said that "his strategic vision, strong business orientation and managerial rigor will ensure that the Ferrero Group continues on its growth path, further strengthening our position as a leader in the packaged confectionery sector."

Lapo Civiletti , the Group's current CEO, will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of Ferrero International SA, as mentioned, and will assume the new role of Chairman of Ferrero Ice Cream and W.K. Kellogg Co. He joined Ferrero in 2004 and has held leadership roles with increasing responsibilities. In 2017, he became the first non-family member to be appointed CEO of the Ferrero Group.

Civiletti has played a decisive role in the Ferrero Group's growth journey," stated Ferrero Chairman. "Under his leadership, and thanks to his ability to transform vision into concrete results, the goal of doubling the size of the business in less than ten years has become a reality. He has built a solid management team, capable of ensuring consistent results and ready to seize future opportunities. I am delighted to continue our valuable collaboration."