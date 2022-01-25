Rigoni di Asiago acquires the French company Saveurs & Nature

Rigoni di Asiago, the leading Italian organic company of the Rigoni family, parent company of the Nocciolata, Fiordifrutta and Mielbio brands, has acquired Saveurs & Nature, a prestigious French company specializing in organic chocolate. Crédit Agricole FriulAdria was a partner in the operation, providing an EGF-linked loan linked to the company's achievement of specific sustainability targets. The economic terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, Saveurs & Nature embodies the values of its founders, Valérie and Jean-Michel Mortreau, who belong to a family of organic farmers. The company was born in the scullery of the organic restaurant “RestObio”, in St Herblain, where organic chocolates were offered as an accompaniment to coffee. The success of these chocolates was so great that the Mortreau family decided to devote themselves completely to the production of 100% organic chocolate. Over the years, their products have established themselves with great success in specialized distribution. The company, which is located in the Vendée, in the municipality of Saint Sulpice Le Verdon, achieved a turnover of 12 million euros in 2021, and employs 70 people including 32 Maitres Chocolatier.

"When I met Jean-Michel Mortreau I was struck by the similarity of our entrepreneurial paths and by the communion between the DNA of Saveurs & Nature and our way of seeing, which consists in the desire to create a better world by offering consumers good organic products. to taste and also good to safeguard the planet”, says Andrea Rigoni, CEO of Rigoni di Asiago.

“The sale of our company was a long-term decision and we chose to carry it out in the interest of the company and its employees”, says Jean-Michel Mortreau. “I had very clear ideas and my desire was to pass on my business to a family that shared our values and already had a strong experience in organic farming. My meeting with Andrea Rigoni was decisive in terms of sharing values and vision. Furthermore, I discovered a company whose dimensions and the complementarity of products and skills are able to offer exciting prospects to the Saveurs & Nature team”.

Rigoni di Asiago closed 2021 with a turnover of 130 million. A company note explains that "with the integration of Saveurs & Nature it strengthens its market position both in France and internationally. The project is to continue to grow Saveurs & Nature in French specialized distribution and abroad. and to combine their respective experiences and skills to accelerate innovation, so that the production site in Montrèverd becomes a center of excellence for the development of organic chocolate".

"We are proud to have accompanied this operation which involves two client companies of our Group, Rigoni di Asiago in Italy and Saveurs & Nature in France - declared Luca Fornari , Head of Corporate Business Area of Crédit Agricole FriulAdria - For us it is a loan significant not only because it sees us as the only partner bank but also because it contains a strong sustainability footprint, demonstrating how finance can represent a strategic lever in achieving the objectives of the UN 2030 Agenda".