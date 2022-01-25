Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Piave PDO cheese enters in German supermarkets
The Consortium has signed a partnership with Edeka Group to sale the specialty in Germany
Thanks to the protection consortium and the Nice To Eat-EU promotion project, Piave Dop cheese is continuing its rapid race to conquer European territories. Broadening the horizons, year after year it has made space in the German market, both for its proximity to its country of origin and for the presence of numerous competing products. In December 2021, the partnership with one of the most important...
