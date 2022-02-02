Alpla and Coca-Cola Femsa give life to Planeta

Alpla has started work on the construction of a recycling plant in Mexico, which will have the capacity to process 50,000 tons of used PET bottles every year. More than 60 million dollars have been invested in the plant, which will be located in Cunduacán in the state of Tabasco. The project is the result of a joint venture between the company and the Mexican beverage multinational Coca-Cola Femsa.

Through the new plant, the two companies aim to promote the circular economy in the southeastern states of Mexico. Furthermore, the construction and operation of Planta Nueva Ecología de Tabasco - known as Planeta - is expected to generate more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Alpla Mexico and Coca-Cola Femsa have been working together since 2005: they manage the Mexicana de Reciclaje (Imer) industry, the first food pet recycling plant in Latin America.

Alpla's CEO for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, Carlos Torres Ballesteros, said: "This new recycling plant for pet food will be our company's third recycling plant in Mexico, which makes us a national spearhead and a reference point for recycling in the rest of the world. As part of our commitment to sustainability, we will invest more than 50 million euros each year between 2021 and 2025 to expand its capacity to global recycling".