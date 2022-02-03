Europe cuts funds for the promotion of meats, cured meats and wine

"No to EU cuts on the promotion of wine and meat, hams and beer that undermine the Mediterranean diet and Made in Italy". This is the appeal of the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini and of the managing director of Filiera Italia Luigi Scordamaglia on the revision of the regulation for the distribution of EU funds for the promotion of the coming years in a letter sent to the European commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni, to the commissioner of all 'agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, to the Minister of Agriculture Stefano Patuanelli, to the Italian MEPs and to the leaders of the main political parties on the occasion of the presentation of the 2022 calls which invite to favor projects that encourage to switch to vegetable diets, reducing the consumption of meat and drinks alcoholic.

"A dangerous precedent in view of the presentation of the legislative proposal on the promotion policy that should be adopted by the European Commission", explain Prandini and Scordamaglia. "The right commitment of the European Union to protect the health of citizens cannot translate into simplistic decisions that risk unjustly criminalizing individual products regardless of the quantities consumed. The nutritional balance - Coldiretti and Filiera Italia specify - must be sought among the different foods consumed in the daily diet and certainly not condemning the specific product. It is however an inconsistent orientation with the support granted by the provision to the Mediterranean Diet, considered a healthy and beneficial dietary model for the prevention of many diseases, including cancer, but which is it is also based on the balanced consumption of all foods starting from the glass of wine with meals".

The limits placed on the promotional activity risk affecting products with centuries-old traditions with a devastating impact on the biodiversity of the territory, affecting the typical products and especially families committed to fighting, often for entire generations, depopulation and degradation. Italy - recall Coldiretti and Filiera - is the richest country in small traditional specialties that need support to make themselves known on the market and that without support for promotion instead risk being condemned to extinction.

The continuous demonization of wine, meat, cured meats and hams, with millions of European workers in these sectors - explain Coldiretti and Filiera Italia - also clearly coincides with the propaganda of the transition to a unique world diet, where synthetic food is a candidate for replace the natural one and we cannot accept it.

When dealing with such a broad issue and with different implications regarding the sustainability of agri-food systems - Coldiretti and Filiera Italia denounce - we believe it is correct to adopt an approach aimed at supporting farmers who invest in agricultural methods and practices capable of responding more and more to growing societal expectations of the environment, ecosystems, biodiversity and nutrition.

For this reason it is necessary to "refocus" the promotion policy on agricultural practices and on the consumer himself, concentrating more and more efforts towards correct and balanced nutritional communication, rejecting discriminatory attitudes towards meat products and the excellence of the wine and wine sectors. beer, which is also included in the Mediterranean diet.

It is necessary - continue Coldiretti and Filiera Italia - to enhance the distinctive elements in terms of animal welfare and sustainability of the European livestock supply chain compared to those of non-EU countries because if one were to proceed on the terrain of penalties it would be precisely the companies outside the borders Union to gain an unjustifiable competitive advantage over Italian and European companies.

The Italian butchery - Coldiretti and Filiera Italia specify - is a leading sector of the national agri-food industry thanks to the work of about one hundred thousand people in breeding, processing, transport and distribution with a turnover that is worth 20 billion but which was greatly reduced in 2020 to effect of the closure of the restaurant which represents an important market outlet especially for high quality cold cuts. Without forgetting - conclude Coldiretti and Filiera Italia - the economic driving force generated by Italian wine which is worth over 11 billion in turnover and offers job opportunities in the supply chain to 1.3 million people.